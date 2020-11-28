1/1
Lorne P. Rodd Jr.
1960 - 2020
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Lorne P. Rodd Jr. of Dunbarton, NH, loving father of Kevin Rodd and Michael Rodd, passed away suddenly at the age of 60.

Born on September 27, 1960 in Concord NH, he was the son of Lorne Perley Rodd Sr. and Betsy (Earle) Rodd.

Lorne was educated in the Concord, NH school system, and worked for many years along side his father, Perley, at Rodd's Service Station. He was most recently employed at Vianor Tire in Concord. He was a master of his trade as a mechanic, and was loved and trusted by many of his customers. He had a passion for cars, (most importantly his 1969 GTO) and motorcycles, but his greatest passion in life were his children and grandchildren. He was Kevin's number one fan as Kevin played hockey throughout the years. He loved to cheer on his grandson, Cameron, at all of his hockey games. His son Michael inherited his love of cars, and he enjoyed helping Michael tinker with them.

Lorne was a quiet, kind soul and enjoyed an easy life. He sure will leave a hole in the hearts of those he loved and cherished.

He is survived by his mother, Betsy (Earle) Rodd; sons, Kevin Rodd and his wife Rebecca of Deerfield, NH, and Michael Rodd and his wife, Disa of Concord, NH; his son's mother, Carrie Rodd of Greenland, NH; his sisters, Gail Egounis and husband Fred of Boscawen, NH, Mary Champagne and husband Rick of Candia, NH, Susan Gorham and husband John of Concord, NH; and his brother, Eric Rodd and wife Linda of Mapleton, ME.

He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Cameron and Emma Rodd of Deerfield, NH, and Ellie Rodd of Concord, NH, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be sorely missed by his good friends, Arthur Frenette and Harold (Harry) Morse.

He was predeceased by his father, Lorne Perley Rodd, Sr. in 1996.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday December 2,2020 at 11am at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH. His plot is in the back of the cemetery. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear a face-covering and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lorne Rodd Funeral Fund, send to Michael Rodd or Kevin Rodd C/O Bennett Funeral Home 209 N Main St., Concord NH 03301.

In memory of Lorne, please be kind, as he was, to one another.

Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
