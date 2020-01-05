Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Bergeron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Bergeron (1936-2019) Lorraine Bergeron, 83, died unexpected at her home on December 21, 2019.



She was born on November 11, 1936 in Burlington, VT to Theodore and Rita (Badger) Barnier.



She was raised in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in the class of 1955.



She married the love of her life, Robert (Capo) Bergeron. Together they raised four children and celebrated 41 years of marriage until Robert passed away in 1996.



Lorraine enjoyed movies, music, the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Susan Sylva and her partner, Michael Collins of Northwood, NH., Bruce Bergeron and his wife Nancy of Lebanon, CT., Brenda Bergeron of Spring Lake, MN., and Sheryl Coombs and her husband Ken, of Concord, NH.



Lorraine is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and her brother, Gerald Barnier, of Fairfax, VT.



A private memorial service will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to The Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, or to a .

Lorraine Bergeron (1936-2019) Lorraine Bergeron, 83, died unexpected at her home on December 21, 2019.She was born on November 11, 1936 in Burlington, VT to Theodore and Rita (Badger) Barnier.She was raised in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in the class of 1955.She married the love of her life, Robert (Capo) Bergeron. Together they raised four children and celebrated 41 years of marriage until Robert passed away in 1996.Lorraine enjoyed movies, music, the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Susan Sylva and her partner, Michael Collins of Northwood, NH., Bruce Bergeron and his wife Nancy of Lebanon, CT., Brenda Bergeron of Spring Lake, MN., and Sheryl Coombs and her husband Ken, of Concord, NH.Lorraine is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and her brother, Gerald Barnier, of Fairfax, VT.A private memorial service will be held in the spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to The Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, or to a . Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations