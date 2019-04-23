Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine D. Drolet. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine D. Drolet, 84, formerly of Court Street, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital.



Lorraine was born on June 18, 1934 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Ovila and Irene (Grouard) Genest. Lorraine was raised in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1952.



Lorraine worked for the State of NH for 33 years in various departments as a state accountant and internal auditor, the last department being the Division of Health and Human Services, retiring in 1996.



Lorraine moved to The Villages, FL, for 11 years from November 2001 to January 2013 and while there she was involved with the New Hampshire Club. She then became a resident of the Bishop Bradley Apartments, St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, NH, in February 2013.



Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Anne Abbott of Epsom, NH; two sons, Dana Cunningham and his wife, Pamela of Portland, ME, and Paul Cunningham and his wife, Jodie of Pittsfield, NH; a step-daughter, Debra Sorrell and her husband, Paul of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Brandon and Savannah Cunningham, Cristionna Albert, Alyssa and Alex Abbott, Sarah Girard and her husband, Steve of Nottingham, Damion, Dylan and Olivia Cunningham, and Jossie and Bryce Rowell; a step-son, Cody Sorrell; three great grandchildren, Kaleb, Nathan, and Rae-Ann; a sponsored Guatemalan boy for the past twelve years starting at age eight; a sister, Anita Gagnon of Manchester; a brother, Robert Genest of Penacook; a niece, Lori Edwards and her husband, Michael; and two nephews, Michael Gagnon and Kevin Genest. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Albert Cunningham in February 2018, and her second husband, Roland Drolet in January 2008.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 27, 2019, at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH.



A Private Memorial Service will be held at the Bishop Bradley Chapel, St. Francis Nursing Home.



For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to the Bishop Bradley Apartments Activity Funds, St. Francis Nursing Home, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.



