Born in Rochester, NH on December 23, 1921. She later moved to Concord with her family and attended Concord High School.



There she met her husband Albert and were married in June 1946 for 62 years until his death in 2007. Lorraine worked several jobs. The first being Davis Transformer. After raising her family she worked at Dictaphone Corporation and then Northeast Electronics where she retired and began volunteering to work at the election polls, which she really enjoyed.



She is predeceased by her husband, Albert; her parents, Laura Roscoe and Charles Rancourt; her step-father, Leo Roscoe; her brother, Charles Rancourt Jr. and her sisters, Betty Leach, Florice Gudelevicus and Norma Pooler.



She will be dearly missed by her family: sons, Robert Taylor and his wife, Meredith of Bradford, RI, Dennis Miniutti of Concord; daughter, Karen Miniutti of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Margaret Crowley of Manchester, CT; two grandsons, two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one great-great granddaughter as well as nieces and nephews.



Lorraine's family would like to thank all the staff at the Nursing Home, especially the Second Floor Skilled Unit and CRVNA Hospice for the wonderful care and kindness they gave our mother.



Do to current circumstances services will be private. Lorraine will be buried at Concord Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

