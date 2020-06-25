Lorraine M. Stanton, daughter of Rene and Alice (Boisvert) Mailhot, died at home with her son at her side on June 20, 2020, at the age of 89. She joins her husband of 55 years, John "Jack" Stanton, who died in 2010.
A lifelong resident of Manchester, Lorraine attended the grammar school of St. John the Baptist Parish and St. Joseph High School for Girls. Working first in insurance and retail, she eventually entered State Service as a data processor for the NH Division of Human Services, where she remained employed until her retirement.
In her free time Lorraine enjoyed reading, traveling, going to movies, watching television (especially British Mysteries) and eating out. In all of these pursuits she displayed an openness to exploring and embracing the new and the challenging.
She cherished her Family and Friends and will be lovingly remembered for her warmth, wit, insight, patience, great listening skills and beautiful spirit.
Lorraine is survived by her son Keith Stanton of Manchester, her sister Carmelle Dwyer of Simsbury, CT., her sister Claire Lemay and brother-in-law Francis Lemay of Manchester, brother-in-law Robert Stanton and his wife Claudette, also of Manchester, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and godchildren.
A small graveside service was held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be announced in a safer future.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
A lifelong resident of Manchester, Lorraine attended the grammar school of St. John the Baptist Parish and St. Joseph High School for Girls. Working first in insurance and retail, she eventually entered State Service as a data processor for the NH Division of Human Services, where she remained employed until her retirement.
In her free time Lorraine enjoyed reading, traveling, going to movies, watching television (especially British Mysteries) and eating out. In all of these pursuits she displayed an openness to exploring and embracing the new and the challenging.
She cherished her Family and Friends and will be lovingly remembered for her warmth, wit, insight, patience, great listening skills and beautiful spirit.
Lorraine is survived by her son Keith Stanton of Manchester, her sister Carmelle Dwyer of Simsbury, CT., her sister Claire Lemay and brother-in-law Francis Lemay of Manchester, brother-in-law Robert Stanton and his wife Claudette, also of Manchester, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and godchildren.
A small graveside service was held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A memorial service will be announced in a safer future.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 25, 2020.