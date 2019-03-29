Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Marie Ouellette. View Sign

Lorraine Marie Ouellette, 77, of Hooksett, NH passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at MA General Hospital. Lorraine was born in Newport, NH on December 29, 1941, the daughter of Conrad and Loretta (Lassonde) Daigneault.



She was a graduate of Penacook High School in 1960. She continued her career at Beede Electric, Penacook as a buyer/ purchaser for 22 years. Lorraine married John Ouellette. They shared a loving marriage for 57 years. They traveled extensively all over the U.S. for John's jobs. Lorraine participated in a variety of volunteer work, most recently at TLC in Concord, NH. She enjoyed making people laugh, playing cards, and traveling, especially on cruises. You could always find Lorraine enjoying sporting events, either watching on TV or in the stands. She was especially routing for her favorite team, the Boston Celtics.



Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Conrad and Loretta Daigneault, her twin sister, Pauline Daigneault and sisters, Janet Speikers and Mary Miller.



Members of her family include her husband, John Ouellette of Hooksett, NH; daughters, Dianne Hopkins and husband Scott of Athens, TN, Linda Lauderdale and husband Jeff of Concord, NH, and Sally Ouellette of Concord, NH; grandchildren, Alyssa Hopkins, Tyler Lauderdale, Andrew Lauderdale; and great grandchildren, Raiden and Greyson Lauderdale.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301. To follow there will be a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to the by sending a check to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by visiting their website,



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https:\\www.BennettFuneral.com for the Ouellette family.

Lorraine Marie Ouellette, 77, of Hooksett, NH passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at MA General Hospital. Lorraine was born in Newport, NH on December 29, 1941, the daughter of Conrad and Loretta (Lassonde) Daigneault.She was a graduate of Penacook High School in 1960. She continued her career at Beede Electric, Penacook as a buyer/ purchaser for 22 years. Lorraine married John Ouellette. They shared a loving marriage for 57 years. They traveled extensively all over the U.S. for John's jobs. Lorraine participated in a variety of volunteer work, most recently at TLC in Concord, NH. She enjoyed making people laugh, playing cards, and traveling, especially on cruises. You could always find Lorraine enjoying sporting events, either watching on TV or in the stands. She was especially routing for her favorite team, the Boston Celtics.Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Conrad and Loretta Daigneault, her twin sister, Pauline Daigneault and sisters, Janet Speikers and Mary Miller.Members of her family include her husband, John Ouellette of Hooksett, NH; daughters, Dianne Hopkins and husband Scott of Athens, TN, Linda Lauderdale and husband Jeff of Concord, NH, and Sally Ouellette of Concord, NH; grandchildren, Alyssa Hopkins, Tyler Lauderdale, Andrew Lauderdale; and great grandchildren, Raiden and Greyson Lauderdale.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301. To follow there will be a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to the by sending a check to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by visiting their website, https://www.alz.org/ Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https:\\www.BennettFuneral.com for the Ouellette family. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Bennett Funeral Home Concord , NH (603) 225-3517 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.