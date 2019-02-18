Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Monday, February 18, 2019, Lorraine T. Lesmerises 84, of Concord, died peacefully.



She was born on June 23, 1934, in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late Aime and Florence (Blais) Rambeau. After graduating from West High school, she married the late Hector Lesmerises. She was a retired operations assistant for the former New England Telephone Company.



She is survived by her four children: Donna Pratt, Dan Lesmerises, Deb Pace and Diane Vlahos. She is also survived by her sisters: Helen Carter and Beverly Cournoyer and her brother, Richard Rambeau.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 22nd at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St, Penacook. Burial will immediately follow at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to benefit students pursuing nursing studies. Checks should made payable to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and mailed to 37 Pleasant St., Concord NH 03301. Please indicate on the check memo or cover note that the gift is in memory of Lorraine Lesmerises.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting with arrangements.

