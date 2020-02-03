Louis "Paul" Girouard, 83, of Evergreen Place, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a period of declining health.



The son of Louis "Pete" Girouard and Ruby (Smith) Girouard, Paul was born and raised in Pittsfield, NH., graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1954 and attended business classes in Concord, NH. For a period of time after his father's death Paul assumed management of Girouard's Super Market in Pittsfield. When the business dissolved, he moved to Manchester and worked for Ferretti's Market and later for the Manchester City Library until his retirement.



Paul will be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor and easy-going manner with family, friends and customers. In later life before illness hampered him, he enjoyed biking around the city and parks with his beloved cats in the basket or strolling with them on leash. A familiar and popular figure to both residents and merchants, he was dubbed "Cat Man of Manchester" by the local press, something he was most proud of.



Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Barbara and her husband, Ulysses, of Norfolk, Virginia. He is survived by a sister Beverly and her husband Rene of Pittsfield, nieces, nephew and grand nieces and nephews residing in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.



A memorial service and burial will take place later in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03104

