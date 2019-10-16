Lousia "Millie" Poehler, 90, of Concord, NH passed away on Friday, September 20th, 2019. Millie was born on July 3, 1929 in New York, NY.



Millie loved the Lord and was a faithful and humble servant. She was a devoted member of the Concord and New Market, VA Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



She was a homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother, and always enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. Millie was a most generous wisdom of courage and strength.



Millie is survived by two daughters, Margaret Morrison and husband Dennis of Bridgeport, CT; and Susan Gleason and husband Cliff of Belmont, NH; two of her four sons; Ron Salazar and wife Eileen of Bloomingburg, NY; and Chris Salazar and wife Jennifer of Canton, GA; sister Norma Vogel of Greenville, SC; and brother David Sepulveda and wife Deann of Leland, NC.



Millie is also survived by eleven grandchildren, as well as ten great-grandchildren.



A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00PM at the Concord Seventh- Day Adventist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest sending memorial contributions to your local Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

