Sorry for your loss.
Mrs. Louise A. (Hamel) Cassidy, 76, of Epsom, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 in the care of the Concord Hospice House.
Born in Manchester, Louise was the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Perreault) Hamel. She was raised and educated in Allenstown and was a graduate of the Presentation of Mary High School in Nashua. She had been a resident of Epsom since 1983.
Prior to her retirement, Louise was employed as a bus driver for the Manchester Transit Authority. She previously owned and operated Mr. & Mrs. C's Kiddy Haven in Londonderry for 10 years.
Above all things, Louise was devoted to her family and cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Cassidy, her brother, Raymond A. Hamel and her sister Carol Hamel.
She is survived by her children: Roland Cassidy of Manchester, Marlene Dionne and her husband Scott of Nashua, Frank Cassidy and his wife Lori of Epsom, Deborah Cote of Hudson, Debbie Schaeffer of Florida and Scott Cassidy of Webster. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Calling Hours will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. In accordance with state regulations and directives of the Diocese of Manchester, those attending are asked to wear masks in church and adhere to social distancing as directed. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory may be sent to CRVNA Hospice House 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Born in Manchester, Louise was the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Perreault) Hamel. She was raised and educated in Allenstown and was a graduate of the Presentation of Mary High School in Nashua. She had been a resident of Epsom since 1983.
Prior to her retirement, Louise was employed as a bus driver for the Manchester Transit Authority. She previously owned and operated Mr. & Mrs. C's Kiddy Haven in Londonderry for 10 years.
Above all things, Louise was devoted to her family and cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Cassidy, her brother, Raymond A. Hamel and her sister Carol Hamel.
She is survived by her children: Roland Cassidy of Manchester, Marlene Dionne and her husband Scott of Nashua, Frank Cassidy and his wife Lori of Epsom, Deborah Cote of Hudson, Debbie Schaeffer of Florida and Scott Cassidy of Webster. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Calling Hours will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. In accordance with state regulations and directives of the Diocese of Manchester, those attending are asked to wear masks in church and adhere to social distancing as directed. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory may be sent to CRVNA Hospice House 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 8, 2020.