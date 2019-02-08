- Louise Benninghove-Hawkes passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Lori Benninghove of Allenstown.
A loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Louise adored doting on her grandchildren. She loved nature, feeding her feathered friends, and caring for her yard and garden.
Louise was predeceased by her brother John Benninghove.
She is survived by her two loving children, Megan Letendre and John (T.J.) Letendre; four grandchildren, Kayden, Hailey, Roman, and Cohen; her sister, Deborah Stoddard and brother, Jim Benninghove, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St. Pembroke. Burial will take place at a later date. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019