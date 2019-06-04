Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise F. Osborne. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Frost Osborne went home to be with her Lord and her sweetheart David on June 2, 2019. Louise met David upon his return from Australia as an International Farm Youth Exchange student. She traveled to Sweden with the same program, and they were married soon after her return. "Weezie" was the matriarch of hospitality, opening her home to scores of people over the years. She loved the outdoors, and she marveled at all of God's creations. She treasured her childhood home on Highland Lake in East Andover, but she equally loved her life on the hilltop farm in Loudon where she lived for 59 years. She enjoyed reading, swimming, canoeing, and gardening. Perhaps most distinguishing was her resolute faith in the face of adversity, and her deep love for Christ her Savior.



Louise was predeceased by her beloved husband, David; her brother, Timothy Frost and 2 infant daughters, Peggy and Christine.



She is survived by her sister, Margaret Fenton; her son, Mark and his fiance, Janet Hughes; her son, Paul and his wife, Marlene; her son, Andy and his fiance, Linda Munn; her son, Tom and his wife, Heather, along with 7 grandchildren and 2 cats.



The hill will never be the same without her.



Calling hours will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton St. Concord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1PM. A burial will take place at 4:30PM at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to The Salvation Army, ATTN: Development Department PO Box 742 Pittsburgh, PA 15106.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

