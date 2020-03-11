Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise S. Flanders. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Stevens Flanders, 90, of Horse Corner Rd went to Heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Granite Ledges surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Concord on April 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Clifton W. and Mabel (Dame) Stevens. Louise worked for the New Hampshire Department of Labor for many years as well as Havenwood Heritage Heights.



Louise was a member of the Chichester Grange and Concord Coach Square Dance Club.



In addition to spending time with her family, Louise enjoyed reading, bird watching, listening to music and watching the Patriots. In her earlier years she enjoyed entertaining, square dancing, traveling, gardening and baking.



She is predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Elwin M. Flanders and their baby son, Glenn E. Flanders.



Louise is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Boswak of Chichester and Debra Andrews and her husband, Scott of Dunbarton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Riel and her husband, Kevin, Justine Hayward and her husband, Nicholas, Daniel Andrews, Carrie Hobi and her husband, Brandon and Jacob Andrews; three great-grandchildren, Abigail and Elisabeth Riel and Landon Hayward; several nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours.



A memorial service will be held at Chichester Congregational Church, 153 Main St., Chichester, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2PM. A spring burial will take place in the family lot at Knowlton Cemetery, Chichester.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Louise Stevens Flanders, 90, of Horse Corner Rd went to Heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Granite Ledges surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Concord on April 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Clifton W. and Mabel (Dame) Stevens. Louise worked for the New Hampshire Department of Labor for many years as well as Havenwood Heritage Heights.Louise was a member of the Chichester Grange and Concord Coach Square Dance Club.In addition to spending time with her family, Louise enjoyed reading, bird watching, listening to music and watching the Patriots. In her earlier years she enjoyed entertaining, square dancing, traveling, gardening and baking.She is predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Elwin M. Flanders and their baby son, Glenn E. Flanders.Louise is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Boswak of Chichester and Debra Andrews and her husband, Scott of Dunbarton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Riel and her husband, Kevin, Justine Hayward and her husband, Nicholas, Daniel Andrews, Carrie Hobi and her husband, Brandon and Jacob Andrews; three great-grandchildren, Abigail and Elisabeth Riel and Landon Hayward; several nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours.A memorial service will be held at Chichester Congregational Church, 153 Main St., Chichester, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2PM. A spring burial will take place in the family lot at Knowlton Cemetery, Chichester.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for Louise's family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close