Lucille Baybutt, age 78, died Friday Dec. 20 at the Concord Hospital. She was born in Concord on Oct. 11, 1941, daughter to the late Everett and Juliette Ganon. Most recently she worked for the State of New Hampshire for Health and Human Services, retiring in 2003.



Lucille enjoyed all kinds of crafts, especially silk flower arrangements and knitting, and she enjoyed spending time at home.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years Richard Baybutt and her sister; Rita Goulet.



There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 30 at 10AM at Christ the King Parish/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.



Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Manchester.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

