Lucille (Laroche) Howard, 89, died on May 30, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Gardner, MA, daughter of Leo and Leonelle (Gobeil) Laroche. In her early years in NH, she attended Saint Mary's and Villa Augustina. Before her stay at Bedford Falls-Harbor, she lived in Franklin, NH where she raised her six children on her own. She was a member of St. Paul's Parish, the Catholic Daughters of America and a volunteer at the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Lucille worked at Gile's Dairy, John's Manville and the Margate Resort. At age 55, Lucille attended Laconia Voc-Tech earning an Accounting Certificate. For the next 15 years Lucille worked as an Executive Secretary for the NH Dept. of Transportation.
Lucille loved to play cards and rarely lost a game. She was an avid gardener who loved to spend time outside tending her flower gardens and took pride in mowing her lawn. She enjoyed her travels to New York, France, Germany, Alaska and Canada. Lucille was kind, generous and hard-working. She loved life, her friends and her family most of all.
She was a dedicated, single mother who will be missed by her six children: Patricia Gjelde and her husband, Eric, of Poulsbo, WA, Carol Legace of Manchester, NH, Barbara Tsiaras and her husband, Christos, of Bedford, NH, Larry Howard and his wife, Magela, of Wesley Chapel, FL, Arlene Gilbert and her husband, Jeff, of Concord, NH and Bruce Howard and his wife, Melissa, of Northfield, NH. Lucille loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind two siblings from Franklin: a brother, Maurice Laroche, and his wife, Jeannine, and a sister, Rachel Downes. She was predeceased by her brother, Roger Laroche of Thousand Oaks, CA.
There will be no calling hours. A mass will be celebrated at 11 am on June 5, 2020 at St. Paul's Church followed by a private graveside service due to Covid restrictions.
The family wishes to thank all the professionals who cared for her with comforting compassion during her last days.Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 3, 2020.