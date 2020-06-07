Lucille Jeanette Dumont , 90, Haverhill Massachusetts died peacefully, after a brief battle with cancer, on December 18, 2019. Born on January 10, 1929 in Haverhill, she grew up in the house she was born in. She was a loving daughter, sister and Aunt to all who loved her. Lucille loved her family without question. She always said, "I've got the best family in the world." She was always ready for a fun time and liked people from all walks of life. She never had an unkind word for anyone.
She was a life-long parishioner of All Saints Parish (formerly St. Joseph's Church). Lucille graduated from Haverhill High School in 1946 and spoke fondly of the days growing up with her family in Haverhill. Lucille was proud of her 38 years of service with AT&T and her love of skiing and tennis. Since 1963 she was a member of the Penguins Ski Club in Bartlett New Hampshire. Lucille was described as a wonderful skier by her friends at the club. She was a member of the Cedardale Tennis Club. Her biggest role in her life was being Auntie Lou to her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward Louis Dumont and Alvinia "Poonie" (Perron) Dumont, her brother Gerard P. Dumont and his wife Doris of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, her brother Normand E. Dumont of Port Washington NY, her sister Pauline H Cranton and her husband William of Hebron, Connecticut, her brother-in-law John Mosher of Newburyport Massachusetts, her niece Patricia Mosher of Amesbury Massachusetts, and her infant nephew David of Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Lucille is survived by her sister Adrienne T. Mosher, and her nephew Michael of Newburyport Massachusetts, her nieces Kathleen Cranton of Falls Church. Virginia, Nancy Cranton of Santa Fe New Mexico, Kathleen Mosher of Atkinson New Hampshire, Suzanne Leach of West Yarmouth Massachusetts, Maryanne Leichter and her husband Malcolm of Hebron, Connecticut, her nephew Paul G. Dumont and his wife Mary of Hudson, New Hampshire. She also leaves behind great nephews John Dumont, Edward and Arthur Leach, great nieces Rose Dumont, Jenifer Easthom and her fiancee Troy Crews, Elizabeth Leichter and her husband Michael Bogue, and great- great niece Gianna Bogue.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Colebrook Village of Hebron, Connecticut, Middlesex Hospital and the doctors and nurses who had charge of her care, Aurora- McCarthy Funeral Home, and Marlborough Healthcare of Marlborough, Connecticut. The family especially acknowledges VITAS healthcare whose services allowed Lucille to pass with comfort and dignity.
A Mass of remembrance will be held later. Burial was private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, Massachusetts 01844 or the charity of one's choice. The Berube-Comeau Funeral Home on 47 Broadway in Haverhill, MA is overseeing the arrangements. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the website at www.berubecomeau.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 7, 2020.