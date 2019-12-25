Concord - Lyall J. Milligan Jr., age 57, of Lewis Lane passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Concord, NH the son of Nelly (Dhenin) and Lyall Milligan Sr. of Concord. He was a Veteran of the US AirForce serving at Langley Airforce Base. He worked for many years as a Tile Setter. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and motorcycles.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughter Ashley Hurst and her husband Charles of Idaho; 3 grandchildren, Emma, Henry and Cypris Hurst all of Idaho; his sister Deanna Cushman of Concord, brother, Chris Milligan and his wife Katie of Idaho; several nieces and nephews; and his partner, Nathalie Fortier of Loudon.
Memorial visiting Hours will be held on Saturday 12/28 from 11 am to 2 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH.
Private Burial will be in the spring at the NH Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen
