Lynda H. Ewald
Lynda H. Ewald, 79, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Richard P. Ewald passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with family by her side.

Lynda was born on February 7, 1941 in Manchester, New Hampshire. One of two children of the late Walter and Elizabeth Hazen. She was raised in Penacook, NH, attended local schools and a graduate of Penacook High School in 1958.

Lynda then attended and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. In her earlier years she was employed as a special education teacher for the Manchester, CT Board of Education. She later became a surgical technician and was employed for over 25 years for Hartford Plastic Surgery Assoc.

Lynda had a heart of gold, she was a warm and loving person that always had a hug waiting for anyone. Lynda treasured spending time with family, her many friends, her grand-dog Lily and most importantly she loved being a grandmother. She also enjoyed spending time at York Beach, Saturday bagels, Thursday nights at Elmo's with her daughter, and watching UConn Men's Basketball games.

Lynda is survived by her two children Karen Ewald of Vernon with whom she made her home for many years. Thomas Ewald and his wife Janet and their two children Jake and Natalie of Ellington. Her brother David Hazen and partner Linda Stevens of Canterbury, NH. Niece Molly Smith and nephew Ben Hazen and their families. And many many truly wonderful friends.

Funeral services and burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4-B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or the ALS Association, CT. Chapter,4 Oxford Road, Unit E-4, Milford, CT 06460. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon funeral home in Vernon have care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences' please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord Montior on May 22, 2020.
