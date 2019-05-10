Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Ingrid (Nielsen) Preve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne, 78, entered the gates of heaven May 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 to George and Evelynn (Supry) Nielsen. Lynne grew up in Boscawen, NH, graduating from Penacook High School in 1959.



Lynne married Robert W. Preve April 30, 1960. During their years together they had three children. Lynne worked tirelessly and sacrificed endlessly for her family. They were her life and top priority always. She gave until her last breath, not leaving until 12:01 am May 5, in order to avoid leaving on one of her children's birthday.



Lynne had many jobs in her life. Some were Sprague Electric, Concord Finishing and Epsom Manor. The most rewarding were her years in Nursing. Those she cared for, she loved. If they had no family left, Lynne was their family. Lynne continues to give, donating her body to science. Lynne may have been small in stature, but she stood tall among us all.



Lynne enjoyed time with family and friends and was active with the Young at Heart group of Loudon, was very creative and loved working in her yard.



Lynne was predeceased by her husband Robert Preve, her parents George and Evelynn Nielsen and her in-laws Wilfred and Rena Preve. Also brothers in laws Anthony Perry and Leslie Greene.



She is survived by her children Jeffrey Preve and his wife Tami, daughter Wendy Barnes, who was her caregiver, and Robin Preve and her husband Anthony Abbott. Grandchildren Sarena (Jason), Jenn, Chrystal, Nichole, Tyler, Hunter and Payton. Great grandchildren MacKenzie, Marlyssa, Myloh, Nicholas, Dylan, Isabelle and Jameson. Also her sister Sandara Greene, sister in law Barbara Jean Perry and brother in law Wayne Preve and wife Lori. Lynne also leaves many good friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be held at a later date.

Lynne, 78, entered the gates of heaven May 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 to George and Evelynn (Supry) Nielsen. Lynne grew up in Boscawen, NH, graduating from Penacook High School in 1959.Lynne married Robert W. Preve April 30, 1960. During their years together they had three children. Lynne worked tirelessly and sacrificed endlessly for her family. They were her life and top priority always. She gave until her last breath, not leaving until 12:01 am May 5, in order to avoid leaving on one of her children's birthday.Lynne had many jobs in her life. Some were Sprague Electric, Concord Finishing and Epsom Manor. The most rewarding were her years in Nursing. Those she cared for, she loved. If they had no family left, Lynne was their family. Lynne continues to give, donating her body to science. Lynne may have been small in stature, but she stood tall among us all.Lynne enjoyed time with family and friends and was active with the Young at Heart group of Loudon, was very creative and loved working in her yard.Lynne was predeceased by her husband Robert Preve, her parents George and Evelynn Nielsen and her in-laws Wilfred and Rena Preve. Also brothers in laws Anthony Perry and Leslie Greene.She is survived by her children Jeffrey Preve and his wife Tami, daughter Wendy Barnes, who was her caregiver, and Robin Preve and her husband Anthony Abbott. Grandchildren Sarena (Jason), Jenn, Chrystal, Nichole, Tyler, Hunter and Payton. Great grandchildren MacKenzie, Marlyssa, Myloh, Nicholas, Dylan, Isabelle and Jameson. Also her sister Sandara Greene, sister in law Barbara Jean Perry and brother in law Wayne Preve and wife Lori. Lynne also leaves many good friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be held at a later date. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close