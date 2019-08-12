Lynne, 78, entered the gates of heaven May 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 to George and Evelynn (Supry) Nielsen. Lynne grew up in Boscawen, graduating from Penacook High School in 1959.
Lynne married Robert W. Preve April 30, 1960. During their years together they had three children. They were her life and top priority always.
Lynne was predeceased by her husband Robert Preve, her parents George and Evelynn Nielsen and her in-laws Wilfred and Rena Preve. Also brothers in laws Anthony Perry and Leslie Greene.
She is survived by her children Jeffrey Preve and his wife Tami, daughter Wendy Barnes, who was her caregiver, and Robin Preve and her husband Anthony Abbott. Grandchildren Sarena (Jason), Jenn, Chrystal, Nichole, Tyler, Hunter and Payton. Great grandchildren MacKenzie, Marlyssa, Myloh, Nicholas, Dylan, Isabelle and Jameson. Also her sister Sandara Greene, sister in law Barbara Jean Perry and brother in law Wayne Preve and wife Lori. Lynne also leaves many good friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 am at Canterbury United Community Church. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019