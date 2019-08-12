Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Ingrid (Nielson) Preve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne, 78, entered the gates of heaven May 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 to George and Evelynn (Supry) Nielsen. Lynne grew up in Boscawen, graduating from Penacook High School in 1959.



Lynne married Robert W. Preve April 30, 1960. During their years together they had three children. They were her life and top priority always.



Lynne was predeceased by her husband Robert Preve, her parents George and Evelynn Nielsen and her in-laws Wilfred and Rena Preve. Also brothers in laws Anthony Perry and Leslie Greene.



She is survived by her children Jeffrey Preve and his wife Tami, daughter Wendy Barnes, who was her caregiver, and Robin Preve and her husband Anthony Abbott. Grandchildren Sarena (Jason), Jenn, Chrystal, Nichole, Tyler, Hunter and Payton. Great grandchildren MacKenzie, Marlyssa, Myloh, Nicholas, Dylan, Isabelle and Jameson. Also her sister Sandara Greene, sister in law Barbara Jean Perry and brother in law Wayne Preve and wife Lori. Lynne also leaves many good friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 am at Canterbury United Community Church. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall.

Lynne, 78, entered the gates of heaven May 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 to George and Evelynn (Supry) Nielsen. Lynne grew up in Boscawen, graduating from Penacook High School in 1959.Lynne married Robert W. Preve April 30, 1960. During their years together they had three children. They were her life and top priority always.Lynne was predeceased by her husband Robert Preve, her parents George and Evelynn Nielsen and her in-laws Wilfred and Rena Preve. Also brothers in laws Anthony Perry and Leslie Greene.She is survived by her children Jeffrey Preve and his wife Tami, daughter Wendy Barnes, who was her caregiver, and Robin Preve and her husband Anthony Abbott. Grandchildren Sarena (Jason), Jenn, Chrystal, Nichole, Tyler, Hunter and Payton. Great grandchildren MacKenzie, Marlyssa, Myloh, Nicholas, Dylan, Isabelle and Jameson. Also her sister Sandara Greene, sister in law Barbara Jean Perry and brother in law Wayne Preve and wife Lori. Lynne also leaves many good friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 am at Canterbury United Community Church. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close