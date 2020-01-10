Lynne Marie Nameche, age 59, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Concord, NH daughter of the late George and Carmella (Alosa) Nameche.
She loved spending time with her family, helping people,cooking, and baking. She enjoyed drawing, traveling, and attending concerts.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne Johnson of Hillsboro, Casey Nameche of Penacook, Stephanie Nameche of Henniker, Danielle Armstrong of Canaan, and Brad Nameche of Concord; 11 grandchildren Alannah, Stephen, Michael, William, Wyaitt, Danika, Carmella, Dahson, Rowan, Linkoln, and Ivahn; her brother Frank Nameche, sister Louiseann Desjardins, Brian Desjardins; her niece Susan Desjardins, nephews Jon and Patrick Desjardins, and her companion Bruce Alleyne of Concord.
Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14 from 4-7 PM at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 12PM at Waters Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 10, 2020