Obituary

M. Janet Mozrall, Jan, as she was known, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born in Hillsborough, NH on May 10, 1934 to Benjamin and Carrie (Stinson) Mozrall, the middle of three children, a sister, Phyllis Woodside of Loudon and a younger brother.



Jan graduated from Henniker High School in 1952 and received scholarships to attend Becker Junior College from which she graduated in 1954. After two years of employment in Worcester, MA in the accounting field, Jan enlisted in the Women's Army Corp. She served during both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. She left the military as an Army Reserve SGT.



While employed in Manchester by a CPA firm, Jan enjoyed ten-pin bowling and playing softball in the Parks and Recreation Leagues. She later was employed in the Medical Administration field for more than 20 years and moved to Dunbarton where she has resided for more than 35 years.



The outgoing Jan enjoyed the friendship of many people throughout the country. Some of whom might have received from her bubble gum after oral surgery or a lobster after abdominal surgery. She always said that retirement was all about doing the things you enjoy and doing them when you want to. In her case, gardening, fishing (her rod and reel out of the pond), camping, RVing, cutting wood (for herself and many others), or just being outdoors enjoying the peace and quiet of nature. In her later years, Jan enjoyed watching sports on TV, particularly basketball and football, doing sudoku puzzles, and keeping in touch with the "wood angels".



Jan is survived by her sister, Phyllis Woodside; her nieces, Linda Lake, Donna Trombley and husband Frank, Susan McCarthy, and Betty Woodside; great nieces and nephews; great great nephews as well as great great niece; and many longtime friends.



Arrangements: Committal Service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00P.M. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Jan's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





