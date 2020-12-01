Madeleine "Maddy" Jacobs, 91, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Nov. 28, 2020 at the Peabody Home.
She was born in Franklin on Oct. 2, 1929 the daughters of Maurice and Frances (Bergeron) Perreault. She attended St. Mary School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1948.
Maddy worked at Franklin Regional Hospital for many years. She began as a nurse's aide and later worked in Central Materials. She later worked for several years in the laundry dept. before retiring.
She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, hiking and trips to the ocean. She was an active bowler in Franklin in the 60's at the Porter Lanes in Franklin. She loved the game and did receive several trophies. Her travels included Anchorage, Alaska, Washington, DC, Canada, and Medugorje, Bosnia. She volunteered at the Peabody Home and at the Thrift Clothes Closet. Maddy was an active parishioner of St. Paul Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and also in the choir. She was a member of the former Catholic Daughters of America, Court Annie Nesmith.
Maddy spent countless hours during Christmas time making her famous chex mix that the family will miss. Every package sent and gifts under the tree always had a container of chex mix that was opened immediately.
Family members include her children, Timothy Jacobs of Rochester, NH, Robin Hernandez of Bay Shore, NY, Lisa Dubia of Sanbornton, NH and Sally Beauman of Saunderstown, RI, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick "Ted" Jacobs who died in 2002, children, Ted Jacobs in 1991, Susan Bishop in 2015, Tom Jacobs and Jon Jacobs, in 2020. She was also predeceased by her sister, Jeannette Nelson, and brother(s) Maurice and Robert Perreault.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church. Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines require masks and social distancing.There are no visiting hours. Donations in memory of Maddy may be made to The Peabody Home or St. Gabriel's Church in Franklin.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with funeral arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com