Madeline Cota, Lebanon, NH, died September 9, 2019 at 99 years. Her Yankee spirit, faith in God, support, love, and prayers of family and friends carried her through the challenges later in life. She was devoted to her family. Madeline's career included Girl Scout Leader, hostess at Howard Johnson's, medical secretary at Dartmouth Hospital, Lebanon Senior Center, and private secretary for the NH Crime Commissioner.
Madeline was predeceased by her husbands Roland Payette and Emile Cota, and son Dennis Payette.
Madeline is survived by her daughter, Michele Pearl (husband Richard), daughter-in-law Martha Payette, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held September 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lebanon. Luncheon will follow at Sacred Heart Church.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019