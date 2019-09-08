Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Nickerson Rollins. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Nickerson "Nikki" Rollins, 95, of Concord passed away on September 3, 2019 in the Health Services Center at Havenwood.



Nikki grew up in East Providence, Rhode Island and graduated from Wheaton College. During her summers while at college, she worked at Birchmont, an adult summer camp in Wolfeboro, NH, where she met her future husband, Red Rollins.



Nikki and Red were married in 1950. They settled in Concord, where they owned and operated Brown and Saltmarsh, a retail office supply store on Main Street, until they retired in 1985 to enjoy their new home on Northwood Lake.



Nikki was an active member of her church when living in Concord and Northwood. She enjoyed her flower gardens and taking her children and their friends downhill skiing winters when they were growing up. Nikki took spectacular care of her husband, her children, and her home.



She was a most proficient knitter, and her Christmas cookies and apple pies were legendary. She loved the lake in all seasons of the year and she was able to visit it often once she and Red moved to Havenwood. Nikki and Red were well traveled and they enjoyed touring the United States, from Alaska to Hawaii, Utah, Florida, and the northeast states, as well as several Caribbean Islands. Nikki's favorite saying was "It is better to travel joyfully than to arrive."



Nikki is survived by her daughter Pat Vaillancourt, Pat's husband Jim, her son Scott "Buck" Rollins, four grandchildren; Jared, Ruby, Piper, and Tatum; and one great granddaughter, Skylar.



Please join her family and friends for a memorial service on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the auditorium at Havenwood, 33 Christian Avenue in Concord.



A private burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Northwood Congregational Church Historical Building Preservation Fund at the Northwood Congregational Church, 881 First NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH, 03261 where Nikki was a member.

