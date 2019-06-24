Madeline Wright Riley, 78, died June 22, 2019 at the Exeter Center in Exeter, NH. She was born July 21, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Herbert Wright and Emily (Sabbe) Wright. Madeline grew up in Brooklyn, NY and Plattsburg, NY and she was the youngest of three children in her family. There was her brother, William Wright and her sister, Winifred Lethbridge. Madeline graduated from Plattsburg High School. She was employed for 21 years as a maintenance coordinator for Hadco in Derry and Hudson. Madeline was a longtime resident of Hudson, NH before moving in with her daughter in 2005 in Raymond, NH. Madeline was a longtime member of the NH Spinners & Dyers Guild and the NH Historical Highlanders "Scottish Re-enactment Group". Her hobbies included spinning, knitting and going to the beach. Madeline was also an avid reader. In her youth, she was an enthusiastic equestrian and rode to hounds. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Nelson, son, Thomas Groves, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. A private service at a later date will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 24, 2019