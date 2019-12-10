Malgorzata Bomba, 70, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.
Malgorzata was born in Radom, Poland October 20, 1949 to Mieczyslaw and Justina (Marianska) Jadach. She grew up in Poland and moved to the United States in the early 1980s where she had a fulfilling career as an Organic Lab Chemist with the State of NH. She and her husband, Stan returned to Poland in 2015 and enjoyed several years there until Malgorzata's illness brought them back to NH.
She deeply enjoyed time spent outdoors gardening, hiking and camping. She was also an avid reader with a strong faith in God and church.
Malgorzata is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stanislaw Bomba, and her sons, Matthew Bomba and Jacob Bomba.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, December 14th 12:00-1:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 in the funeral home chapel. To view an online memorial, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 10, 2019