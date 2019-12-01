Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manfred Ferdinand "BG" Drewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Manfred Ferdinand "BG" Drewski of Concord New Hampshire and St. Augustine Florida passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday 13 November 2019, surrounded by his children.



BG was born on 12 June 1937 in Gardner, Massachusetts to Bruno Drewski and Yvonne Leblanc Drewski. He grew up and attended schools in Gardner.



He was a member of the Gardner High School Wildcats Football team during their golden era in the 1950s, when they won two Central Mass championships. BG won a full scholarship to Fitchburg State College where he studied education and started dating his future wife Nancy Johnson. Thereafter he attended Columbia University and earned a Master of Arts in special education in 1964. He later pursued his PhD in Education from Boston College.



BG married Nancy Doris Johnson 20 August 1960, living in Fitchburg, Gardner, Peterborough and later Concord, NH and winters in St. Augustine, FL.



He was a pioneer in the disability-rights movement, and received an award at the Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Foundation Annual Awards dinner in 1964 at the White House.



BG spent most of his professional career in the advancement for those with special needs, and later Presidential Recognition for his efforts.



BG launched his career in Special Education at Crotched Mountain School and later advanced his responsibilities for New Hampshire Department of Special Education, as the Assistant Commissioner, ending his Career as the Chief of the Offices of Special Education. BG introduced numerous bills that became laws, to expand and promote the rights of the disabled.



BG started painting sceneries in oil during his high school years, aspired towards art school, briefly attending Boston School of Art, and continued this as a hobby throughout his lifetime. Successfully displayed his work in art shows, and small galleries, where some of his work was purchased.



During his retirement, BG expanded his oil and acrylic painting hobby and won several awards, including "Best in Show" for his Portsmouth Harbor painting. His family and friends also covet his numerous paintings and display them proudly in their homes.



BG was predeceased by his wife, Nancy (2019) and son Keith (2001). He is survived by son Kurt (Cindy Drewski) of Ft. Worth, Texas, daughters Kimberly (Peter Schulz) of Chelmsford, MA, and Karin Hollins of Concord NH, Daughter-in-law Susanna Ranck Drewski of Douglasville, GA, and grandchildren David and Daniel Drewski, Courtney Drewski Craps, Tyler Drewski, Chase Drewski, Joseph and Alex Schulz, and Jaqueline Dubois and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Per BG's wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread off the Isle of Shoals in Maine, where Nancy's ashes were spread.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crotched Mountain Foundation

