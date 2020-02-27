Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Concord , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella "Fran" Bates of Concord, and most recently Whittaker Place Penacook, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.



She was a longtime Concord resident, and was known for her social personality and flashy style. She was born in Biddeford, Maine on May 4, 1932, the daughter of John and Anne Colpitts. She graduated from Thornton Academy, Saco Maine, in 1946.



Fran married David Bates in 1953 and they spent 63 years together before his passing in 2017. They enjoyed hockey, golf, frequent trips to Maine, family and life in general.



Fran was employed for over 40years as the office manager for L.K. Ladd Inc.in downtown Concord. She was a familiar face on Main Street in Concord.. recognized by all for her fashion, jewelry and signature high heel shoes. One of her favorite passions was her yearly adventures to Aruba with her sister in law Anita. She loved the beach, sun and slot machines... and she would never forget a birthday or anniversary.... she would always send a card or make a phone call. Fran was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her sisters, Irene (Billy) Wood of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Patty(Bob)Lewia of Kennebunk, Maine; and her brother Jack (Anita) Colpitts of Saco , Maine; daughter, Patty (Bates) Morley and her husband, Richard of Colchester, Vt.; son, David and his wife, Carolyn (Hartings) of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas Morley and his wife, Sarah and their children, Scarlett, Charlie and Rygren Morley of Cameron Park, CA; Thomas Morley and his wife Stefanie Tedesco of Rochester NY.; Katharine Morley (Justin McConnell) and their son Mason of Tampa Fla. and Libby, Danny and John Bates, of Columbus and Fairfield, Ohio.



A mass will be held April 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Concord. A celebration of life reception will be held following the service at the Red Blazer Restaurant in Concord. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH 03301. The family would like to thank the staff at Whitaker Place as well as the CRVNA for their compassionate love and care.

