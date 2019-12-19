Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle P. Smith. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary





Marcelle was born on October 27, 1922, in Montreal, Canada, daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Laroche) Poulin, and married and lived in Laconia, NH.



Marcelle became a US citizen in 1944 upon which she joined the US Coast Guard for service during WWII.



Marcelle enjoyed word puzzles, politics, and was never happier than when she had a house filled with the laughter of friends and relatives.



Marcelle is survived by her two sons, Thomas Smith and his wife Birgit of Dannenfels Germany, Stephen Smith and his wife, Roberta, of Flagler Beach, FL; their step children Anne, and Peter Mantegani and his wife Linda of Newmarket, and their children Sarah and her husband Jamal, and daughter Bella Rasheed od Derry, Robert Mantegani and Nicholas Mantegani and his wife Alexandra of Newmarket, a sister, Carmen Sanborn of Sun City, FL and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marcelle was predeceased by her husband Rolland (Jack) Smith, and two brothers, Norman and Ray.



There will be no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Marcelle's name be made to the NH Veterans Home, Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

