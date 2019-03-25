Margaret A. (Blake) Jewell, 76, of Wilmot, NH died Saturday, March 23, 2019.



She was born in Lebanon, NH on February 19, 1943 the daughter of Ernest S. and Viola (Doyle) Blake. Margaret spent her early years in Andover, graduating from Andover High School in 1960. In 1962 she moved to Wilmot where she helped establish and operate Jewell Construction Co. for many years. In later years she worked at Ro's Garden in Andover, NH and Cricenti's Market in New London, NH.



Margaret was a member of the Blackwater Grange and the Andover Congregational Church. She enjoyed listening to country music and attending concerts of country and western entertainers. She is remembered as kind-hearted, fiercely determined, and optimistic towards life with a sense of adventure.



Surviving family include a daughter, Robin E. Jewell of Wilmot, NH; a son, Russell E. Jewell, Jr. of Wilmot, NH; granddaughters Nicole E. Blake of Wilmot, NH Tess Jewell of Wilmot, NH and Tristin Jewell of Wilmot NH; a brother, Ernest Blake, Jr. of Andover, NH; a sister, Marion Romanoff of New London, NH; two nieces and a nephew.



There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

