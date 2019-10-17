Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Burt. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Burt is gone too soon. She should have had more time to enjoy her many friends both in New Hampshire and throughout the United States and Europe. She is remembered as a kind and generous person who celebrated birthdays and special occasions - often offering the perfect gift or a beautiful card she'd crafted with artwork and calligraphy. We will remember her for her creativity and miss her caring nature.



Margaret lived in Concord throughout her school years and received an Associate's Degree from Colby Sawyer College. She was gifted with patience and spent many years working with disabled children and adults. Later in her career she became a Licensed Nursing Assistant II and care giver for adults at Health South which she left to care for her mother in her final years. Margaret also frequently retreated from the woods of Canterbury to explore the beautiful coast of New Hampshire and Maine with whale watching a favorite activity.



She was the daughter of Ruth and Herman Burt of Canterbury, NH and she shared their commitment to The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen organization. Margaret died October 8, 2019 and is survived by her sister Catherine Schlaefer, brother in-law Richard Schlaefer of Atlantic Beach, NC, and her nephews, Peter and Steven Schlaefer of San Francisco, CA. Also she is survived by her Uncle, Robert Burt and many Cousins - Joan Plodzik, Cathy Mowry, James Plodzik, Allen Fletcher, David and Andrew Fletcher, Rick Burt, Alice Burt, Christine Conte, David Burt and Maureen Burt.



Services will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. Her family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Educational Program, Concord, NH.

