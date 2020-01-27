Margaret "Midge" C. Garrett, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She was born on September 13, 1933 in Everett, MA the daughter of the late Edwin and Margaret (Riley) Parris.



Midge enjoyed lots of crafts, and was always singing and laughing. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



Midge was predeceased by her husband William Garrett Sr., who passed away in 2002 and her daughter, Cheryl Garrett who passed away in 2019.



She is survived by her daughter, Carol McCarthy and her husband Thomas of Pittsfield, her son, William Garrett and his wife Sandy of Northwood; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; her sister Joan Garrett, and her brother Joseph Parris both of Everett, MA.



Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, January 31 from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the Floral Park Cemetery, Pittsfield.



Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the CRVNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.

