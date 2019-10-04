Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Clegg Peters, 75, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her daughter's home.



She was born on June 10, 1944 in Aberdeen, Scotland, to the late William and Agnes Hyslop Clegg.



Margaret retired from the State of New Hampshire and after moving to Mooresville she retired from Key Academy Daycare in 2010.



She was known as the Town of Mooresville's "Mema". Mema had a servant heart and advocated for those in need. She practiced kindness every day and did not know a stranger. Mema volunteered at the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, children's group homes, and had a battered women's shelter out of her home. She was a true book worm, enjoyed gardening, football, loved animal prints, and was famous for her banana bread.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Bernard Peters, Jr.



She is survived by her children, Adam "BB" Peters (Toni), William "Bill" Peters, Fiona Karbowski (Don); sisters, Fiona Walker (Les), Susan Astell, Jan Thomas (Bill); sister-in-law, Mary Waples (Lee); grandchildren, Zac Knight, Evan Peters, Jarrod Peters, Sierra Key, Tucker Key, Ashley Shonk (Jeffrey), Tim Woods (Jessica); great grandchildren, Aidan, Kayden, Charleigh, Adam, Ava, Zaden; furbabies, Cookie and Daisy; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dove House, 2407 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Peters family.



Condolences may be made to the family at

Margaret Clegg Peters, 75, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her daughter's home.She was born on June 10, 1944 in Aberdeen, Scotland, to the late William and Agnes Hyslop Clegg.Margaret retired from the State of New Hampshire and after moving to Mooresville she retired from Key Academy Daycare in 2010.She was known as the Town of Mooresville's "Mema". Mema had a servant heart and advocated for those in need. She practiced kindness every day and did not know a stranger. Mema volunteered at the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, children's group homes, and had a battered women's shelter out of her home. She was a true book worm, enjoyed gardening, football, loved animal prints, and was famous for her banana bread.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Bernard Peters, Jr.She is survived by her children, Adam "BB" Peters (Toni), William "Bill" Peters, Fiona Karbowski (Don); sisters, Fiona Walker (Les), Susan Astell, Jan Thomas (Bill); sister-in-law, Mary Waples (Lee); grandchildren, Zac Knight, Evan Peters, Jarrod Peters, Sierra Key, Tucker Key, Ashley Shonk (Jeffrey), Tim Woods (Jessica); great grandchildren, Aidan, Kayden, Charleigh, Adam, Ava, Zaden; furbabies, Cookie and Daisy; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dove House, 2407 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Peters family.Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close