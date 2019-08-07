Margaret M. Cornell, formerly of Westbury, NY and West Andover, NH, died August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard C. Sr. Devoted mother of Mary B. Cornell, Bernie Jr. (Annemarie), Danny (Colleen), Jimmy (Angela), Billy (Susan), and Elizabeth Perillo (Greg). Cherished grandma of 14. Dear sister of Joseph Goeller (Barbara), Mary R. Goeller, George Goeller (Mallie) and the late Linda Areklett. Fond sister in law of Catherine Weber. Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Thursday, August 8th, 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Great Neck, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 7, 2019