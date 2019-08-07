Margaret Cornell (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "The Cornell Family, you are in our thoughts. You all have..."
    - Robin Hoyt
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Robin Hoyt
Service Information
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY
11590
(516)-333-0615
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Great Neck, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret M. Cornell, formerly of Westbury, NY and West Andover, NH, died August 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard C. Sr. Devoted mother of Mary B. Cornell, Bernie Jr. (Annemarie), Danny (Colleen), Jimmy (Angela), Billy (Susan), and Elizabeth Perillo (Greg). Cherished grandma of 14. Dear sister of Joseph Goeller (Barbara), Mary R. Goeller, George Goeller (Mallie) and the late Linda Areklett. Fond sister in law of Catherine Weber. Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Thursday, August 8th, 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Great Neck, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.