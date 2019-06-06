Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

- Margaret E. Miner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Concord Hospital following a long and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.



Born in Pittsfield on April 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Albe and Albina (Langevin) Picard, she was a resident of Epsom for more than 60 years.



Educated in Pittsfield schools, Margaret was employed by Adams Brothers Shoes prior to her marriage. She cherished time spent with her husband and sons and was a wonderful wife and mother. Her home was always filled with love as she also cared for many other family's children, both as a babysitter and foster parent.



She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the love and rewards of spending precious time with her family. She enjoyed camping on the Coast of Maine, gardening, bird watching, yard sales, sewing projects and cooking holiday meals. Later in life she became a devoted Red Sox fan.



The greatest reward she experienced in retirement was becoming a proud grandparent and spending precious time with her loving granddaughters Sarah and Allison.



Besides her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Charles R. Miner, Sr. in March 2008 with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother, Richard L. Picard who died in July 2013.



Her family includes her two sons, Charles R. Miner, Jr. of Epsom and Douglas C. Miner and his wife Jennifer of Chichester, two granddaughters Sarah and Allison Miner of Chichester, a nephew and several nieces.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A funeral service will be will be held in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at McClary Cemetery in Epsom.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Epsom Fire Rescue Association 1714 Dover Road, Epsom 03234; or to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 1797, Concord 03302.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com

