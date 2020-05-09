Margaret Emma Hunton (nee Durand), 93 died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her sons. She was a fighter to the end as she always has been.
She was born an only child to Walter and Margaret Anna Durand (nee Raisch) on August 16, 1926 in Secaucus, New Jersey and graduated third in her class from Union Hill High School in 1944. In 1947, she married Leslie B. Hunton and lived in New Jersey until they moved to the Upper Valley in New Hampshire in 1979 where they lived in Enfield, NH and Hartland, VT.
While Margaret never had the opportunity to attend college, she was a working mom before being a working mom was cool, spending many years working as a legal secretary and office manager. After moving to the Upper Valley and until her retirement, she was employed by Dartmouth College concluding her career as an administrative assistant for the CIS Graduate Studies Program.
Her interests were in the care, nurturing and education of her 4 children so that they could succeed in ways she was never able to. She enjoyed spending summer vacations in Surf City, NJ for many years with family and friends, was an avid reader and accomplished knitter.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Leslie B. Hunton, her son Leslie D. Hunton and her son-in-law, Carmen Ragusa, Jr. She is survived by son Robert T. Hunton of Concord, NH, daughter Linda J. (Hunton) Ragusa of Somerset, NJ and son George W. Hunton of Loudon, NH. She also leaves behind 3 loving daughters-in-law, Deborah, Laura and Linda, in addition to six grandchildren and her first great-grandchild whom she was overjoyed to meet for the first time shortly before her death.
The family is grateful to the staff at Whitaker Place and Havenwood Nursing Home for the love and service they showed to her and many others.
Memorial donations may be made to Whitaker Place Assisted Living in Penacook, NH.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Margaret E. Hunton.
Published in Concord Montior on May 9, 2020.