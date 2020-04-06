Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret F. Morrill. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret F. "Peggy" Morrill, 94, a longtime resident of Contoocook, passed away peacefully at her son's home on April 4, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Weymouth, MA, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Vargus White and granddaughter of the late Flora and Oscar Vargus. She was raised and educated in Rockland, MA before moving to New Hampshire in her early 20s, where she married Harold Darrah Sr. and had 8 children.



Prior to her retirement, Peggy was employed as a computer operator for Blue Cross & Blue Shield in Concord, a position she held for over 26 years. In earlier years, she had worked at the Weymouth Navy Yard.



Peggy enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing the organ and accordion and bowling. She loved sitting on her swing and watching the birds. Up until recently, she used her gift of knitting to make hats and mittens for the newborns in the hospital and also made handmade puppets.



As she would often say to her family and friends: "be good to each other."



Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Richard Morrill, her infant twin boys Russell and Edward, her daughter, Judith Darrah, her sister, Amelia Vargas and her longtime companion, John Bartlett.



She is survived by her children: Sandra Soucy and her husband Roland of Lady Lake, FL, Margaret Driscoll and her husband Gene of Gilford, Beverly Thompson and her husband Ken of Concord, Ralph Darrah and his wife Linda of Candia and Harold Darrah and his wife Debbie of Barnstead. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



In accordance with her wishes, a private family burial will take place at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

