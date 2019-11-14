Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Durham-----Margaret (Giguere) Fanny, 90, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019.



Margaret was born on December 4, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Adelard and Ruth (Brough) Giguere of Lakeport, NH.



Margaret enjoyed dancing, bowling, and playing golf. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer for Hospice. She had the opportunity to travel the world and lived a happy full life.



Margaret was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Cohen of Sunrise, FL, Sandra Ziegra of Durham, NH, and one son, Stephen Fanny of Mercersburg, PA. She is also survived by four brothers, Robert Giguere of Laconia, NH, William Giguere of Bedford, NH, Maurice Giguere of Seattle, WA, David Giguere of Lawrenceville, GA, one sister, Joann Price of Laconia, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend and traveling companion, Rita Faretra.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Peter S. Fanny Jr., four brothers, Norman Giguere, Donald Giguere, John Giguere and George Harris, along with one sister, Arlene Little.



There will be no callings or funeral service.



A private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Concord, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, your local hospice organization, or a Veteran's .



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is entrusted with the arrangements.

