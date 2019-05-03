Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Marge" Maltisos Francoeur 86, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



Margaret was born on September 28, 1932 in Nashua, daughter to the late Charles and Lila Faylene (Gilfillan) Costas. She was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1951 and continued her education at the Concord Hospital School of Nursing and received her RN in 1954.



Following her graduation she married her high school love, Roland Francoeur in Gavre Montana. She travelled the world with her Air force husband for 56 years. Marge was active and instructing for the Red Cross for over 20 years. Her best love was her membership in the Bow Volunteer Fire Rescue Department. She was a life time charter member of the Bow Rescue Squad for 39 years.



Marge leaves behind her son, Gary Francoeur and his wife, Tracy; four wonderful grandchildren, Jeremy and Jamie Henry, Joey and Alex Francoeur; a sister, Katherine Corbin and special nieces, April Provest and Cindy Francoeur and many other nieces and nephews.



Some of her most important memories she's left are her friends, Lynn Labrant, Angie and Bruce Lavoie, Sandra and Jerry Cote, and her neighbors the Andersons, plus too many other numerous to mention. She thanks all of them for their support and friendship.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a prayer service at 6:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street Concord, NH.A private burial will be in the family lot at Alexander Cemetery in Bow, NH.For those who wish, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the Bow Volunteer Fire department Inc. 10 Grand View road, Bow, NH 03304.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

