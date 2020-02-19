Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Fraser Daniel passed away on February 2, 2020 at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord after a brief illness.



She was the wife of Rev. R. Berwyn Daniel who served Congregational Churches in North Hampton, West Lebanon and Manchester, among others in New England over his long career. As well as being active in church and community activities, Peg held secretarial positions and taught at a commercial business school. She was a Library Trustee for 5 years in Epsom, where they lived after retirement until 1995 when they moved to Concord.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2009, and is survived by her daughter, Deborah Gile of Hillsborough, son John and his wife Judith Daniel of Palmyra VA, grandchildren Lisa and Frank Wong of El Cerrito CA, Clayton and Kristina Gile of Manchester, Jenna Lynne Daniel and wife Megan Shifflett Daniel of Charlottesville VA, Shannon Gile and husband Hank Quiter of Penacook, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Fraser and his wife Betty of Canton NY.



Margaret was fortunate to spend the last 25 of her 98 years enjoying good health, a sound mind, and active engagement with her friends at Havenwood Heritage Heights. She requested that memorial contributions be made to the Residential Support Fund of HHH, 33 Christian Ave., Concord NH 03301. A memorial service will be held in the auditorium of HHH on Friday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m.

