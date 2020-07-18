1/
Margaret G. Griffith
Concord- Margaret G. Griffith age 101 died Wednesday July 15 at Pleasant View Center in Concord. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late Andrew and Florence (Clark) Wright.

She was employed by Universal Packaging for over 20 years. She was an avid bowler. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and took great pride in her family.

She is survived by three daughters; Patricia Corson, Sherry Drapeau and her husband Bruce, Brenda Pratt, three sons; Douglas Griffith, Roger Beauchamp, Larry Moody, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three children; Mary Lawrence, Sally Griffith and Patrick Griffith, three siblings Florence Dargie, Shirley Rizzo and Andrew Wright Jr.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday July 23 at 11AM at Blossom Hill Cemetery 207 N. State St. Concord.

The Waters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
