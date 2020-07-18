Concord- Margaret G. Griffith age 101 died Wednesday July 15 at Pleasant View Center in Concord. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late Andrew and Florence (Clark) Wright.



She was employed by Universal Packaging for over 20 years. She was an avid bowler. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and took great pride in her family.



She is survived by three daughters; Patricia Corson, Sherry Drapeau and her husband Bruce, Brenda Pratt, three sons; Douglas Griffith, Roger Beauchamp, Larry Moody, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by three children; Mary Lawrence, Sally Griffith and Patrick Griffith, three siblings Florence Dargie, Shirley Rizzo and Andrew Wright Jr.



Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday July 23 at 11AM at Blossom Hill Cemetery 207 N. State St. Concord.



The Waters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store