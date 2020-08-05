1/
Margaret Gauthier
Margaret Gauthier, 78, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at a local nursing home, following a lengthy illness.

She was born and grew up in Epsom, NH, the daughter of Clyde and Frances Gauthier.

She is survived by two sisters: Susan Ross of Houlton, ME, Mary Raymond of Raymond, NH, and a niece Angie Reed of Linneus, ME. She also leaves behind three brothers: Robert Gauthier of Bedford, NH, Ralph Gauthier of Chichester, NH, and David Gauthier of Albuquerque, NM, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Clyde and Frances Gauthier, a sister Barbara Gauthier, and brothers: Edward Gauthier, George Gauthier, Clyde Gauthier Jr., and Eugene Gauthier.

There will be no service at the request of the deceased. Burial will take place in the McClary Cemetery in Epsom, NH, where four generations of her family are buried.

Donations may be made payable to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301, where Peg adopted her cat "Bella."

Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home 11 Park St., Houlton, ME 04730. Online condolences maybe expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 5, 2020.
