Margaret "Peg" Gross, 96, a resident of Concord for 56 years, died on May 29, 2019 at Presidential Oaks Nursing Home.



She was born April 8, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA. Peg attended Gettysburg College and upon graduation worked as a claims adjuster for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. It was at Gettysburg that she met her future husband Blake Gross. They were married in 1948 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where Blake started his lifelong career with Dupont. They lived in St. Louis, MO, Buffalo, NY and finally settled in Concord, NH.



Peg loved life, always had a positive outlook and enjoyed a wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid and accomplished bridge player and taught bridge for many years. She loved tennis, golf and aerobics-which she attended into her early nineties. She was an active member of the Unitarian Church in Concord.



Peg's family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her greatest source of strength and joy.



Peg was predeceased by her husband Blake, and her sister Joyce Morgenthaler.



She is survived by her sister, Jackie Thomas; her daughter, Lynn Hughan and her husband Greg, her son Michael Gross and his wife Nancy Deck, her son David Gross, and her daughter Maggie Hyndman and her husband Steve; 10 Grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, Susan, Blake, Sam, Annie, Jake, Alex, Julia and Paige; 6 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Maddie, John, Emmeline, Sally and Lucy.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Presidential Oaks for caring for Peg with such loving kindness.



A Celebration of her life is planned on July 13, 2019 at 1 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant Street, Concord.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.

