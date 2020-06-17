Formerly of Meredith, NH passed away peacefully with family by her side June 4, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Maggie was born September 28, 1946 in Winston-Salem, NC.
Predeceased by her parents Calvin and Virginia Lunsford and her husband Michael J. Hopps, she leaves four children, Donna Markland (John), Michael Dodge (Maryann), Andrea Reagan (Fred), Sheryl Guyer (Dave) and her brothers, Calvin and Cecil Lunsford. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Lauren, Mallory, Tyler and Emily and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Layla and Cameron. She is also survived by the father of her children, Donald Dodge (Jean), many nieces, nephews and friends.
Maggie endured significant health issues over 25 years and she faced every one with a positive attitude and resilience that was absolutely inspirational. Her late husband referred to her as a butterfly because she brought beauty wherever she went and left everyone she encountered with a smile.
"A Message from Heaven: A gentle reminder that we're never far apart. My spirit will live on forever there within your heart. And when you see a butterfly, here to brighten your day, remember that I'm there with you and there I'll always stay." Author unknown
Wendell J Butt Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at MCNH for the exceptional care they provided for the last nine years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Predeceased by her parents Calvin and Virginia Lunsford and her husband Michael J. Hopps, she leaves four children, Donna Markland (John), Michael Dodge (Maryann), Andrea Reagan (Fred), Sheryl Guyer (Dave) and her brothers, Calvin and Cecil Lunsford. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Lauren, Mallory, Tyler and Emily and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Layla and Cameron. She is also survived by the father of her children, Donald Dodge (Jean), many nieces, nephews and friends.
Maggie endured significant health issues over 25 years and she faced every one with a positive attitude and resilience that was absolutely inspirational. Her late husband referred to her as a butterfly because she brought beauty wherever she went and left everyone she encountered with a smile.
"A Message from Heaven: A gentle reminder that we're never far apart. My spirit will live on forever there within your heart. And when you see a butterfly, here to brighten your day, remember that I'm there with you and there I'll always stay." Author unknown
Wendell J Butt Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at MCNH for the exceptional care they provided for the last nine years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 17, 2020.