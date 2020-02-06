Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 180 Loudon Road Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Fleury, 71, of Allenstown, passed away on February 5, surrounded by her loving family. She is dearly missed by her husband and soulmate of 53 years, Victor E. Fleury, Jr.; daughter Karen Krause and husband David; son Kevin Fleury and partner Stephen Harrises; her "grandbabies" Allie, Olivia, Meridith and Julia Krause, and Henry and Pinky Fleury; nephew Timothy Doyle, who was like a son to her and Vic; sisters Theresa Clark, Patricia Bossom, and Rose Doyle; brothers Howard, Michael, and Roger Foley, Sr., Mother-in-Law, Arlene Fleury, and many other special nieces, nephews, sisters in law, and brothers in law.



Peggy was born in Concord, New Hampshire on November 15, 1948 to Howard and Helen Foley, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by a brother, Steven. She grew up attending Catholic schools, and always lived her life as a loving, kind, and generous Christian. She met Vic, the love of her life, at the tender age of 14. He fell in love with her sparkling blue eyes, mature voice, and beautiful and caring soul. They married in 1966 and enjoyed many beautiful, loving years together. Raising their children and grandchildren was the focus and principal joy of their lives. Their grandchildren treasure the many sleepovers, cookouts and gatherings by their pool, trips to the movies, holiday celebrations, vacations, and "Just Because" gifts they shared with their "Grammy" and "Memere." Peggy loved "girls day outs" with her granddaughters, sisters Theresa and Pat, daughter Karen, and niece Susan Daigle.



Peggy was a hard-working, driven professional who committed over 30 years of service to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic in Concord. She took great pride in her position as Patient Accounts Manager, and was well-liked and respected by her staff, peers, supervisors, and patients. For several years there, she served as a volunteer chairwoman for the United Way, where she helped raise thousands of dollars to support the needs of her local community. Upon her retirement, Peggy accompanied her husband and best friend Vic on local, regional, and cross country delivery trips in his 18-wheeler (and many, many trips to Dunkin' Donuts). She also enjoyed vacations with her family in North Carolina, Florida, and Las Vegas, and spending time boating on the lake with her family. Peggy loved tending her flower garden and feeding the birds-red cardinals were her favorite. She was a fun, creative, upbeat person who had a wonderful sense of humor and a sweet, infectious laugh. Peggy absolutely loved family parties and gatherings and always made the holidays magical for her family, from the Easter Egg hunts she organized for her grandkids, to the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners she lovingly hosted over the years. She was a humble, selfless, loving, and forgiving person who was ALWAYS willing to lend a helping hand without any need for recognition.



Peggy's husband Vic lovingly, patiently, and dutifully cared for her until it was time for her to leave us. Although her family is brokenhearted, the love, memories, traditions, and joy our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt gave us will remain in our hearts forever- and in that way, she will always be with us. We thank all of those who loved and supported Peggy and our family these past few years, including the caring nurses at Elliot Hospital (especially Wendy, Tricia, Shenekua, Elizabeth, Maria, Lisa Marie, Sue, and Pam) and Concord Hospice House.



Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 5 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.



Peggy's family asks that all who loved her try to live like she did: be kind, be loving, be patient, be forgiving, look for the best in everyone, and enjoy life to the fullest! Donations may be made in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

