Concord- Margaret Louise Lassonde age 92 died Friday Feb. 22 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bow, daughter of the late Perley and Amanda (Johnson) Wheeler. She was a graduate of Concord High School. Margaret worked many years for New England Telephone as a telephone operator/supervisor. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband; Arthur E. Lassonde who died in 1994 and six siblings.
She is survived by two sons; Edward Lassonde and his wife Tatiana, Michael Lassonde and his wife Santanee, daughter; Christine Lassonde Campbell, five grandchildren; Lisa-Anne Campbell, Harmony Dawn Royce, Aleksandr Lassonde, Mariana Lassonde, Andrei Lassonde, two great grandchildren; Haley Royce, Kayla Royce, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Feb. 26 from 4-6 at the Waters Funeral Home 50 South Main St. Concord.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Feb. 27 at 10AM at Christ the King/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.
Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery, Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 23, 2019