Margaret M. Thorpe (1926 - 2020)
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
Burial
Following Services
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Concord, NH
Concord - Margaret M. Thorpe, age 93, lifelong resident of Concord, NH, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Frank K. and Mary (Sears) Gately. Margaret was proud of her Irish heritage and was born on Saint Patrick's Day, 1926.

Margaret was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1944 and worked as an executive secretary for Mechanics National Bank up until the birth of her first child. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed knitting, braiding rugs and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed spending her summers with her family at Crystal Lake in Gilmanton Ironworks, NH. Margaret's sweet smile and her kindness touched all who met her.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Howard A. Thorpe Jr. of Concord, NH; her three daughters, Kathleen M. Haddock of Florence, SC, Elizabeth A. Thorpe of Concord, NH and Jacqueline A. Thorpe of Hampton, NH. She is also survived by son-in-law George Haddock; grandchildren, Amanda Rose Haddock and Blaise Haddock; sister Mary Elizabeth Tarr of Concord, NH; sister-in-law Beaulah G. Yeaton of Epsom, NH; sister-in-law Mary A. Thorpe of Pittsfield, NH; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, January 15 from 4 to 7 PM at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association (VNA).
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 12, 2020
