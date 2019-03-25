Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Morris (Peg) Callanan. View Sign

Margaret (Peg) Morris Callanan, 80, of Concord, passed away on March 24, 2019 at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Callanan, to whom she had been married for 46 years. Born April 19, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late William Joseph Morris and Margaret V. Sharkey. Peg was raised in Quincy, MA and earned her undergraduate degree in Education/English from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1960, and a Masters in Education from Lesley University in 2011. She met her future husband, Joe, at a summer camp, Camp Stella Maris in Gloucester, MA, and they were married in 1960. Peg and Joe started their lives together in Methuen, MA, and lived in various towns in Massachusetts and Maine, before settling in Concord in 1986. Summers were spent happily with her young children on Wingaersheek Beach, Gloucester, MA. After raising her family, Peg taught in the New Hampshire State Corrections Department, working with both men and women for nearly a decade, and then became an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher in the Rundlett Middle School in Concord for many years before retiring in 2012.



Peg had a lifelong passion for education, particularly for immigrant and refugee children and their families. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered at Broken Ground Elementary School. Peg was also a secular Carmelite and belonged to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph community in Concord.



Peg is survived by her daughter, Ruth McKee and her husband, John of Massapequa, NY, her sons, Joseph Callanan and his wife, Meredith of Arnold, MD, Robert Callanan and his wife, Cara, of Marblehead, MA, and James Callanan and his wife, Sarah, of St. Johnsbury, VT, as well as her grandchildren, Dari and husband Mike Norman, Nathan, Ethan, Benjamin, Christopher, Cormac, Lucy and Paisley Callanan; and one great-grandchild, Noah Norman.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Joseph, and her sons, William and Philip.



Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2018 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, March 28 at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the scholarship fund "Different Roots, Common Dreams" supports students who were born in another country and now live in NH.



