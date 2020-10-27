Margaret Phyllis Sylvia Brochu (née Christmas), born on January 13, 1939 into a world at the threshold of war in London, England, left it peacefully in her sleep with goodnight kisses from her daughters in Concord, NH on October 25, 2020.



This gentle "Brit," brought gentility and kindness to those around her as the beloved widow of the Yankee, David Noel Brochu; cherished daughter of Annie (née Tutin) and Edward Christmas; adored sister of Iris Holland (Roger), Derek and Patricia (née Kavanaugh) Christmas, and Annie (Robert Innes); mother of Lesley Brochu-Scott (Robert Scott) and Lorraine Brochu (John Cwenkala); grandmother of Margaret and Michelle Scott; sister-in-law of Evangeline (née Brochu) and Alfred Boissy, Joanne (née Brochu) and Lucien Grandmaison, Edward and Jaqueline (née Grandmaison) Brochu, Donald and Paul Brochu; aunt and great-aunt to many in England and America; and friend to those lucky enough to know her.



Margaret left England to follow her love in his travels with the United States Air Force, uprooting and replanting every 2-3 years. With loving patience, she raised her girls and guided her granddaughters, urging them to do their utmost and be kind to others. With English fortitude, she made the best of all situations, whether living from a suitcase at a newly arrived-at airbase, solving the mystery of just exactly which of the hundred boxes contained the saucepans, or managing a household with two young girls when her beloved was in Vietnam for a year. She stretched hot dogs and cake into the perfect birthday party and prepared the quintessential English roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.



Beyond spending time her family and friends, Margaret loved to dance, a joy that led to the first sight of the man she was to wed. She loved to laugh, knowing that humor could see you through the worst of times; her long chats with sister Iris were filled with laughter. She loved to read biographies, especially about the English royal family. Butterflies, hummingbirds, and sea life fascinated her, the latter born of childhood family trips to the English seaside. She loved her Bingo, along with a healthy dash of the "one-armed bandit." With eyes bright she would report on her winnings.



Margaret abhorred senseless cruelty and with gentle hands would catch the bugs that entered the house and shoo marauding bees from friends' homes. Seeing those in want broke her heart and she gave the "widow's mite." Her life was her gift to all those she touched; do good, be kind, and find joy in the smallest things.



Margaret's wake will be held on Thursday, October 29th from 4 to 6 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord



Please follow all current Covid social distancing regulations, a mask must be worn inside both the funeral home and the church.



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Concord, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the King Food Pantry.



